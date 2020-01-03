During the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Duane H. Wilcox of LeRoy passed away peacefully at Troy Community Hospital following a brief illness. He was 86 years of age. Born on his family’s dairy farm in Leroy on Aug. 24, 1933, he was the son of Earl and Hattie (Haflett) Wilcox. He graduated Canton High School with the class of 1951 and on July 11, 1953, he married Carrie Ellen Thomas. Together they raised a son and two daughters. In 1964, Duane, along with his brother George, took charge of the family dairy farm. Duane was active in many organizations. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a past director of Select Sires. He had been a delegate to the Dairy Herd Improvement Association and Scout Master for Troop 67. He was a dairy farmer his entire life but also occasionally substituted as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the Farm Land Preservation Board and helped found the Sulbra Crop Management. He also served as the state delegate to the Pennsylvania Holstein Association and had been a board member of the Bradford County Pennsylvania Farmer’s Association. Duane loved all things associated with the outdoors especially hunting, fly fishing and gardening and was a board member of the Bradford County Conservation District. He was also a member of the Open Hand Grange (now Beech Flats Grange) and a life member of the Wheel Inn Club.
Duane is survived by his wife, Carrie, at home; son, Roger Wilcox (Ann Roy) of LeRoy; daughters, Yvonnne (Roy) Killian of LeRoy and Lisa Wilcox (MaryBeth Minnier) of Dushore; grandchildren, Matthew (Meredith) Scott, Curtis Scott (Jenn Eyer), Roy Killian Jr., Missy (Greg) Seip, and Lexa (Alexis) Roy; great-grandchildren, Rory Scott, Archer Scott, Winston Killian, Gabriel Seip; in-laws, Lela and Don Poust, Lila Thomas and Bobbee Wilcox and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Wilcox and sister, Janice Wilcox.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Grover Church of Christ. Celebration of his life will be at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. Interment will be private, morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
