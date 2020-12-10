Duane Miles Cron, of Athens, was called home to be with his Lord on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Duane was born on Jan. 16, 1927 in Johnson City, New York, a son of the late Dwight and Gertrude Daugherty Cron. He was also pre-deceased by older brother, Richard (Dick) Cron and his wife Carol. Duane served his country honorably with the US Army Air Corp. and owned and operated Cron Floor Covering for several years. He was a hard working man but always made time for his family. He is survived by his loving wife Teresa P. Rouse Cron and they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2021; daughter Kathy (Bill) Goodwin; grandchildren, Bill (Laura) Goodwin Jr., Katelyn Goodwin, Nick Goodwin, Conor; great granddaughter, Harper and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Duane’s Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
