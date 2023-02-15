Duane W. Canfield, Sr., age 83, of New Albany, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023.
Duane was born on November 19, 1939 the son of the late Claude (d. 1975) and Hazel Bates Canfield (d. 1993). He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1957.
After high school he enlisted and served his country in the US Marine Corps. He served as an Artillery Man and earn the Sharpshooter and Marksmanship Badges. After being honorably discharged from the US Marines he returned home and became employed with Sylvania for many years. He also became a truck driver traveling from coast to coast while working for Arthur Shelly Trucking and Penns Best Trucking. He would often take his wife with him on his trips to California. He then retired from driving truck and fell in love with building ponds and other projects with his excavator.
Duane was a member of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 and the NRA. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, and fishing, especially his fishing trips to Canada. He took great pleasure in visiting many of his friends either at their homes or while getting his morning coffee at Mark’s Valley View or Dunkin’ Donuts. He would often share some of his stories about his truck driving experiences. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Nikki Marsh (Don) of Trucksville, PA, Kim Canfield (Mark Grim) of Wyalusing, PA, Duane “Buddy” W. Canfield, Jr. of New Albany, PA, Stacy Swain (Kevin) of Wyalusing, PA, and Dennis Canfield (Joanne Dowd) of Meshoppen, PA; his grandchildren, Garritt Chrzanowski, Whitney Chrzanowski, Lyndsey Clark, and Macey Fulmer; his great-grandchildren, Rylin Clark and Koa Clark; his siblings, Virginia Bell (Joe) of Lake Carey, PA and Leila Steele (Alison) of Greene, NY; his brother/sisters-in-law, Dennis and Janet Ferris and Lynda Ferris; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine M. (nee Ferris) Canfield (d. May 5, 2002); his daughter, Christie Canfield; his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Canfield; his siblings, Claudia Canfield, Edward Canfield, Jeanetta Canfield, and Vernon Canfield; special nephews, Mitchell Winters and John Winters; his special aunt, Elnora Wilson; his mother-in-law, Catherine Woodruff White; his father-in-law, Olaf Fredrick Ferris; his sisters/brothers-in-law, Erma Jean Canfield, Tina White, Nancy Blemle, James Ferris, and Don Ferris.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 12:00 noon from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. The Military Honor Service will be conducted by the members of the US Marines Corps Reserves and the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 and the Memorial Service will be officiated by Reverend Charles Bishop of the Elk Lake and Transue Community Churches. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Duane’s name to the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534, 89 Bowling Alley Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
