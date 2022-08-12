Dustan Scott Bouse, 38, of Towanda died Friday, August 5th, 2022 due to a drug overdose.
Dusty was born in Little Rock, AR. At the age of 8, he moved to Towanda. Growing up he enjoyed wrestling, baseball, and football. He enjoyed making his family and friends laugh and smile by being a goofball. Dusty had a big heart and a contagious smile. Dusty leaves behind his mother, Evelyn Anderson, father, David (Linda) Bouse, sisters, Tabitha Wolf, Dezi “Boobear” Bouse, Trishya (Joel) Schoonover, brothers, Tony (Christina) Nolan, Larry (Lori) Decker,
nephews, Vincent Wolf, Colbrin Nolan, Zayne McCarthy, Carter Schoonover, Silus Sorensen, nieces, Halle Nolan, Shaedi Morgenstern, Paig Schoonover, Ayla Leighton, and Alaina Nolan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of David Bouse on September 10th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center, 500 South Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.