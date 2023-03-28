Dustin M. “Ðusty” Chilson, 32, of New Albany, PA passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Dustin was born October 16, 1990 in Towanda, PA the son of Peggy Shaffer Beeman and Duke Chilson.
He attended Wyalusing High School and was formerly employed by Oak Hill Veneer in Troy, PA. Dustin was employed by Jeld-Wen in Wysox, PA. Dustin loved with his whole being. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, building, working on cars, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. Dustin had great love for his family, adored his beautiful nieces, and loved children. He will be lovingly remembered for his infectious smile.
Dustin is survived by his mother, Peggy Shaffer Beeman (Dennis) of New Albany, Duke Allen Chilson (Amy) of Granville Summit, brother, Levi Chilson (Crystal), sister, Hailee Beeman, maternal grandparents, Richard and Lida Shaffer of Wyalusing, paternal grandfather, Max Chilson of Towanda, 4 nieces, many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Dusty was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Bertina Chilson, and his aunt, Wanda Shaffer.
Rest in peace baby boy until we meet again.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the Laddsburg Cemetery, Albany Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
