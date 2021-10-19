E. Jane Soper, 99, of Ralston, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit.
Jane was born Feb. 20, 1922 in Canandaigua, New York; she was a daughter of the late William N. and Florence E. (Bailey) Black. Jane attended Ralston Schools and later graduated with the class of 1940. Following high school, she married Gerald L. Soper on Sept. 7, 1940 in the Trout Run Methodist Church. Together they raised three children and celebrated 43 years together before Gerald’s passing in 1983.
Jane was employed as a seamstress for many years by the former Weldon and Wundies Sewing Factory in Williamsport until her retirement in 1982. Mrs. Soper was a devoted member of the Ralston United Methodist Church, where she sang in the church’s choir until she was 95 years of age and belonged to the Methodist Church King’s Daughters. She also held memberships in: Trout Run Senior Citizens, Ralston Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and was a charter member, treasurer and historian of the Ralston High School Alumni. Jane loved sing-a-longs, crocheting, reading and crossword puzzles. She truly loved her family and appreciated their visits, especially while reminiscing and looking over five generations of photos that she possessed.
Surviving are: two children, Bonnie C. Bryan, Marilynn (Alfred) Route; five grandchildren, James Bryan, Debra Holmes, Kevin Route, Dennis Route, all of Canton and Jeremy Soper of Linden; 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousin, dear friends and neighbors.
Besides her parents and husband Gerald, Jane was predeceased by: her son, Gary “Butch” Soper in 1982; two grandchildren, Gerald A. Soper in 1968 and Karen M. Bryan in 1970; great-granddaughter, Tatum L. Route in 2003; son-in-law, Ronald Bryan in 2013; siblings, William Black Jr. in 1980, Geraldine Perry in 2003 and Grace Gublo in 2005; and her significant other, Nelson R. Buckwalter in 2019.
A memorial service to honor Mrs. Soper’s life will be announced at a later date by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, PA 17724.
A private burial will be held in Grover Cemetery at the family’s convenience.
Condolences and memories of Jane may be shared with family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.