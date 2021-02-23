No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why ... Our hearts were broken early on Sunday morning, Feb. 21, 2021 with the sudden passing of our beloved “Gomer.”
Earl “Gomer” Wendela, 56, of Rome, Pennsylvnia, passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
