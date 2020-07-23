Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. ... Earl J. Gamble, 79, of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 following a brief period of declining health. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Cooley family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, and will be announced. Visit www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
