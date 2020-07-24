When you plant seeds in the lives of others and water them with love and care, you will reap a harvest of sweet memories that will follow you everywhere. ... With his family at his side, Earl J. Gamble, 79, a well known and respected farmer, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. His gentle and caring ways will always be with us as we carry on our daily tasks in life.
Earl was born on March 3, 1941, at home on the family farm in LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Carl and Laura (Snell) Russell. Earl was a member of the first graduating class of Northeast Bradford High School. On April 19, 1974 he married Paula J. Willson and together they shared 34 years of marriage. His heart was broken on Oct. 12, 2008 when she passed away following a courageous battle with Lupus. Earl was a lifelong farmer, he enjoyed his walks along the hillside with his dog Boomer where he would reminisce on the day and be planning on where to sit for hunting season. When chores were done, a game of golf would often played. An avid Steelers and Pirates enthusiast Earl would always find time to cheer them on! Memories and stories were shared when family gathered at the farm — if tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, we’d walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. ... Until we meet again Dad, may you find comfort in the arms of the angels.
Earl will be greatly missed by his children, William “Bill” Gamble and Marnie Streit; David Gamble; Susan M. and her husband James Russell; his special grandchildren who lovingly called him “Grandpa Foxx,” Avery (Mindy) Russell, Emily Russell and her fiancé Cody Clark; Lucas, Nick and Sierra Gamble; a special great granddaughter, Charlotte Grace Russell; his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Sue Gamble; his mother-in-law, Elnora Willson; a special son, Joseph Caganek; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews and their families, and many friends. Earl was welcomed into heaven by his parents; his loving wife, Paula; sisters, Marion Brown and Esther Tyrrell; his father-in-law, Raymond F. Willson.
A time of sharing stories and remembering the special gift Earl was to all of us will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Those attending will be asked to practice all state required social distancing guidelines. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Earl as he will be laid to rest at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 in the Warren Center Cemetery. Memories, your favorite photos and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Warren Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 24, Rome, PA 18837 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in loving memory of Earl J. Gamble. Visit https://www.stjude.org/donate.
