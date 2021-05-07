A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place.
It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared, and laughter through the years.
A life well lived is a legacy, of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful heart’s will treasure.
On the evening of May 3, 2021 our loving husband, father, grandpa Earl R. Waltemyer, 85, of Wyalusing, PA passed away at his home. Earl was born on April 3, 1936 in Springfield Township, PA a son of the late James Henry and Marie Alice (Mummert) Waltemyer. He was a graduate of Glenrock High School and attended Penn State University. Always willing to serve others and his community, Earl proudly served with the National Guard. Earl was a lifelong dairy farmer and established the Walebe Farm in Collegville, Pa. A true entrepreneur in farming, Earl was a pioneer in rotary parlor milking and was voted to have “the best ice cream” at his farm store. In October 2000, Earl and Denise established the Gypsy Hill Farm in Orwell Township. Earl had a great love for farming and was a renowned Jersey Breeder, and was known throughout Pennsylvania. He was a member of American Jersey Cattle Club, the Holstein Association, served as a mentor for many area youth as a 4-H leader in Montgomery and Bradford Counties. In addition, he also treasured the friendships formed with his friends at Rotary in Collegeville. Earl was an avid hunter, a knowledgeable horticulturist and landscaper.
Earl will be greatly missed by his wife Denise of nearly 34 years, his children: Robert Waltemyer, Marc (Jessica) Waltemyer, Cynthia Ann Batchelder, Karen Lynn (Richard) Mayberry, Allison Marie (Mark) Chadwick, Margaret Louise (Mark) Crick, Michael Theodore (Rachel) Wilkinson. His special grandchildren: Jaxson, Cole, Trace, Stephen, Scott, Tyler, Joseph, Kathryn, Parker, Helena, Ada, Morgan, Avery and Carter. His brother and sister-in-law: Merle and Shirley Waltemyer; his aunts Ellen Doll and Ruth Henry; niece Debra Waltemyer and nephew Michael (Bethany) Waltemyer. Earl was predeceased by his parents James and Marie Waltemyer, brother James (Margaret) Waltemyer; his uncles Charles, John, Elmer and Russell; his aunts Sara Rodgers and Bessie Sipe.
Abiding with the families wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook where a video tribute can be viewed at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to your local FFA, 4-H, or the Alzheimer’s Association in loving memory of Earl R. Waltemyer.
