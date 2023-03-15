Earl Raymond Tomlinson Sr., 82

Mr. Earl Raymond Tomlinson Sr., age 82, of Mildred, PA, passed away on Monday evening, March 13, 2023, at UPMC Williamsport, with his loving family at his side.
Earl was born in Philadelphia, on May 30, 1940, a son of the late Arthur and Eleanor Dacey Tomlinson. He graduated from Ocean City High School, in Ocean City, NJ, a member of the class of 1958. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy having served from 1958 until 1961. He worked as a union welder and mechanic and retired from Strick Trailers Corporation in Fairless Hill, PA, in 2003.
He married the former Colleen Elizabeth Pleu “Cheech” on October 1, 1988. Earl and Cheech moved to make their home in Sullivan County in 1980.
Earl was an active member of McDermott Post #452 American Legion, in Mildred, PA. He was also a member of White Ash Land Association.
He enjoyed anything in the great outdoors. Whether hunting, fishing, or cleaning the back bays of Somers Point. He was the happiest spending time outside. However his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving:
Loving and devoted wife:
Colleen E. “Cheech” at home
Two sons and a daughter-in-law:
Earl R. and Brigid Tomlinson Jr. Somers Point, NJ: Todd Tomlinson Somers Point, NJ
Four daughters and sons-in-law:
Tammy and Greg Seuff Tyler, TX: Laurie and John Stockett Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: Colleen and Dominic Phillips Ft. Collins, CO: Heather Tomlinson Reading, PA
Daughter-in-law:
Barbara Tomlinson Millington, MD
Siblings:
Fred and Barbara Cottrell Somers Point, NJ: Evelyn “Evie” and Bobby Dodd Linwood, NJ: Patricia and Chuck Kirner Cape May Courthouse, NJ: Delia Tomlinson Wappinger Falls, NY
Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law:
Sheila Cottrell Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: Steven Ennis Salisbury, MD: Jane and Richard Barbini Southwick, MA: William “Junie” and Shelly Pleu Canton, GA: Robin and David Brown Lee, MA: Joyce and Andrew Schiff Holliston, MA: Mikki Buckland Friendship, ME: June Ellen and Stephen Mullen Petoskey, MI
He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a son, Steven Michael Tomlinson on December 13, 2017. He was also predeceased by siblings: Robert Cottrell, Walter Cottrell, Donna Ennis, and Patricia Tomlinson.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM in the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with Minister Natasha Beaumont officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by members of McDermott Post #452 American Legion and the United States Navy Honor’s Detail.
Members of the McDermott Post #452 American Legion, Mildred, are asked to assemble and pass in review at 3:50 PM Saturday afternoon, March 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 PM until the start of the services at 4:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to McDermott Post #452, PO Box 295, Mildred, PA, 18632.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
