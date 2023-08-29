Earl Warren Walker, age 94, of Gillett, PA, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 at home. He was born on May 29, 1929 in Elmira, NY a son of the late James H. and Myrtle (Clark) Walker. Earl was married to the late Patricia (Talada) Walker who passed away in 2017. He worked as a machinist for Bendix Corp prior to his retirement. Earl was a member of the NRA and loved to hunt, he received an award from the Pennsylvania Game Commission for the older hunters award.
Earl is survived by his son, John (Barb Craig) Walker of Towanda; three daughters, Sharon (Phil) Brown of Gillett, Sandie Wolf of Gillett and Anna (John) Moretz of Millerton; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Walker of Gillett; a sister, Ruth Dinsmore of Birchwood, TN; 16 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; his loving canine companion, Oz; a close lifelong friend, Verle Sterling. In addition to his parents and wife, Earl is preceded in death by a son, Michael Walker in 2008; two daughters, Mary Lou Walker in 1959 and Rita Walker in 2015; a son-in-law, Norman Wolf in 2007; a daughter-in-law, Deb Walker in 2007; a sister, Doris Talada and two brothers, James and Robert Walker.
A private graveside service will be held in Jobs Corners Cemetery in Jackson Twp., PA. Memorial contributions can be made to Faulk Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.