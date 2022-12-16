Edgar Lantz, 77, of Milan, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born on December 16, 1944 in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Ellsworth and Sadie (Elliott) Lantz.
Edgar loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He graduated from Athens Area High School, Class of 1964. Following graduation, he entered the US Army, serving from 1965-1967. Upon returning home from the military, he obtained his Machinist Certificate and was employed for 34 years as a Machinist with Ingersoll Rand in Athens. After retirement, he spent 10 years helping people at Guthrie as a “Yellow Hatter”, courtesy escort. He was a member of the Sayre Elks Lodge #1148, in most recent years serving as their Chaplain. He was also a member of the Sayre VFW Post #1536. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was golfing, hunting, playing in the creek with his tractor, chopping wood or camping with the love of his life.
He is predeceased by his siblings Ellsworth Lantz, Jr., Joseph (Rosemary) Lantz, George (Carmeta) Lantz, Nathan Lantz, Duane “Thomas” (Marlene) Lantz, Norlene (Duane) Hunter, Sharon Stanton, Gwendolyn Stanton, Jewell Lantz, and Hope Lantz, father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Barbara Mullen, sisters-in-law Linda (Clayton Cross) Mullen and Brenda Park, and brothers-in-law Charles Eschenburg and Joel Beeman.
Edgar is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Virginia Mae, daughters Tracey (Andrew) McIntire, Renee Lantz and Carrie (Brad Warfle) Lantz, grandchildren Makenzie Lantz, Cierra House, Landon Lantz, and Wyatt Gigliotti. He is also survived by his siblings Faith Eschenburg, Allegra (Greg) Grenier, Garth (Connie) Lantz, Delphine (Douglas) Bidwell, and Emory (Mary) Lantz, brothers-in-law John (Edna) Mullen, Paul (Shirley) Mullen, sisters-in-law Marie (Ralph) Towner, Shirley Beeman, Esther (Kenneth) Park, and Debbie (Terry) Acla, special nephew Jamie Mullen, and several nieces, and nephews.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 10am to 1pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
A private burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Edgar’s name to the Sayre Elks Club #1148, 117 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840 for their distribution to charitable organizations.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.