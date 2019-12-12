Edith Dixon Morris, fondly known as Dixie by her family and friends, age 92, of Riverwoods Senior Living Apartments, Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with her loving daughters at her side. She was formerly a long time resident of Troy, prior to moving to Lewisburg.
Dixie was born on March 28, 1927, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William Ernest and Edith Dixon Hetzel. On March 11, 1950, she married W. Thomas Morris. The two met at Eagles Mere where both of their families spent their summers. Tom predeceased her in death on Oct. 13, 2011, after 61 years of marriage.
Dixie graduated from Swarthmore High School and later from Bradford Junior College and the University of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed sports and spent time on the tennis and golf course in her adult life in Eagles Mere.
Dixie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Troy where she taught Sunday school and found joy in helping organize events and volunteering with the women’s group. She also volunteered with the Red Cross and the Girl Scouts.
She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Ann A. and Thomas Palmer of Coryland, Joan D. and Paul Theodorakos of Troy, and Jill F. and Mark Johnson of Tampa, Florida; her grandchildren, Sarah E. (Andrew) Haflett, Jeffrey T. (Erin) Palmer, Katie A. (Peter) Vonderheide, Justin E. (Kristine) Theodorakos, Molly D. (Andy) Antos, Benjamin F. (Becca) Johnson, Daniel M. Johnson, Peter H. Johnson; great-grandchildren, Whitney E. Haflett, Olivia A. Haflett, Thomas G. Haflett, Adelyn J. Theodorakos, Ella G. Theodorakos, Jane D. Antos, Theo W. Antos, Lily A. Vonderheide, Jack G. Vonderheide, Jacob A. Palmer; nieces and nephew, JoAnne Engel, Carol Frymire and John Espenschade.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three sisters: Carol, Janet, and Molly.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Eagles Mere Community Church, with the Rev. Deane S. Shively, officiating. Interment will be in the Eagles Mere Cemetery. A celebration of Dixie’s life will be held in June in Eagles Mere. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eagles Mere Foundation, P.O. Box 402, Eagles Mere, PA 17731, in loving memory of Dixie Morris. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
