Edith Lees Ormesher Helmuth Meyer, age 84, of Manasquan, N.J. and Columbia Crossroads, P.A. died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, P.A. Edith was born on April 4th, 1938, in Point Pleasant Hospital, N.J. to Ralph Augustus Helmuth and Edith Lees Ormesher Helmuth. She was raised in Normandy Beach, N.J., where her parents had a General Store, and Manasquan, N.J. Edith spent countless summers at the Manasquan beach and also in New Kensington, Pennsylvania where she often enjoyed making fun memories with her cousin and friend, Robert Ormesher. She later became a licensed practical nurse and worked for a pediatrician’s office in Spring Lake, N.J. She was a member of the daughters of the American Revolution and Eastern Star. She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Manasquan, N.J., and Victory Church, in Troy, P.A. She was a devout Christian and loved the Lord.
Edith graduated from Grier School for Girls in Pennsylvania, class of 1956. She was a member of the Audubon Society, the Faith and Freedom Coalition, the Arbor Day Foundation, the National Parks Conservation Association, and gave to multiple charitable organizations all her life like the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the Marine Corps League, and Boys Town. She loved elephants, hummingbirds, cardinals, and Waterford crystal. She loved to read and watch movies. As of late, she and granddaughter Ella would stream ‘Heartland’ for hours, where giggles could be heard from her room.
Edith married Corporal John Meyer, Jr. of the United States Marine Corp on December 10, 1972. She was a loving wife, mother, friend, and family woman. She was a wonderful grandmother, best known for her ability for long talks and warm hugs. She loved sitting at Manasquan Inlet with a cup of coffee and a paper, watching the boats come in, the seagulls, and fishermen. She loved the beach and the country, gardening, cooking, shopping, and laughing. She had a fun sense of humor. She loved our family-run chicken farm and had bunny rabbits that she enjoyed caring for as well. She had her four-pound chihuahua Owen that she napped with daily, always sharing her blanket to keep him warm.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, and her grandson Joshua Elwood Walrath. She is survived by her children, Kelly Sue Maki and her husband, Rick of Bellevue, NE, Patricia Corino and her husband, Troy of Milan, PA, Anastacea J. Alexander and her husband Bruce of Columbia Crossroads, PA, John Michael Meyer, III and his wife Juana Graciela “Grace” of Neptune, NJ; grandchildren, Jeremy (Justine), Alyssa (Sam), Gavin, Jake, Ella Grace, Brianna, Sebastían (Victoria), Erica (Jarrod), Jordy, Jack, Christian, and Alexander; a great granddaughter, Paislee and great-grandson, Broedy. She had many nieces and nephews.
There will be a picture memorial in June at the First Presbyterian Church in Manasquan, N.J., followed by an interment of her ashes at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle, NJ. There will be a celebration of life dinner followed directly after. Please upload any picture that you may have of her life to her Facebook page: John and Edith Meyer or see her page from Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
