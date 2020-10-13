Edith (Reed) Hurlburt, 93, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Ermold E. “Sam” Hurlburt who passed away on Jan. 27, 2014. The couple married April 3, 1954 and had 59 happy years together.
Edith was born on May 26, 1927 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Chamberlin) Reed. She was a 64-year member and past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Maxwell Chapter #233. Edith was an avid bowler and bowled twice a week into her 90s and was awarded the Good Sportsmanship Award. She was inducted into the Troy Hall of Fame.
Edith was baptized in the creek at Bakerburg Church and attended church regularly. Edie loved everyone. Every Friday she would fold bulletins with Lucy Green, Edie Bailey and Gladys Starkey. She enjoyed this time and would go to the Iron Skillet with them for lunch, then take a ride up on Armenia Mountain. Her visits with Garry and Carol Zuber and Ozzie and Angie Osgood were always the highlight to her Friday outing. Edith’s Saturday nights were filled with the music of Lawrence Welk and Polka bands. She was a homemaker but moreover was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Edith is survived by her children: Gloria Jean Hurlburt of Troy, Philip Hiram “Bub” (Rose Jenney) Hurlburt of Milan, Pennsylvania and Charles Edward (Elaine Ray) Hurlburt of Troy; her grandchildren, Nick (Randi) Randall, Katie (Adam) Koch, Harry (Bobbi Jo) Hurlburt, Eric (Lyndsey) Hurlburt, Shawn Flynn, Tommy, Josh, Cody and Taylor Hallock and Savannah Ray; her great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Allison and Sam Hurlburt, Ben, Eli and Max Randall, Amber White, Gerdy Koch, Wilder and Jasper Koch, Leah and Ensley Hurlburt; her sister-in-law, Hildred Austic of North Carolina; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, her daughter-in-law Vicki, her sisters Dorothy Reed and Shirley Clickner, her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Marcella Reed, her brothers-in-law Lou, Denny, and DeWayne Hurlburt, and her sisters-in-law Jackie, Bea and Gladys, her niece Vivian Hurlburt, and her nephew Timothy Reed.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA. The funeral service to honor Edith’s life will be held after the visitation at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ozzie Osgood officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.