Edmund L. (Ed) Ulatowski, 87, of Kissimmee, Florida, formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday evening, Aug. 17, 2020, with his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara, at his side. Ed struggled for several years with numerous medical challenges, including diabetes and a parkinsonism called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), but he lost the battle to COVID-19.
Born on Aug. 5, 1933, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, to Frank Ulatowski and Edna Mika Ulatowski, Ed was educated at Sorbertown Elementary School and Nanticoke High School, class of 1951. He was a member of the National Guard, 967 Armored Field Artillery Battalion while he was in high school. His unit was federalized in May of 1951, and consequently he was not available to graduate with his class. He proudly served in Fort Sill, Oklahoma during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in November, 1952.
Mr. Ulatowski took advantage of the G.I. Bill to further his education at General Motors Institute (GMI), now Kettering University, in Flint, Michigan. He received his bachelor of industrial engineering degree in 1957. He was sponsored there by the Buick-Oldsmobile-Pontiac Assembly Plant in Linden, New Jersey, where he was employed in the co-op program. He was then briefly employed by Linear, Inc. in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Ed worked for Sylvania Electric Corp., which was later changed to GTE in Towanda, for 30 years until his retirement in 1991. He was a process engineer in charge of outside contracts and was involved in many construction projects at GTE during his years of employment there.
Ed enjoyed golfing for fun, but was passionate about fishing and hunting. He took pleasure in indoor hobbies of tropical fish, tying flies for fishing and loading ammunition for hunting. He shared his love of Christmas with family, friends and neighbors by elaborately decorating his home on Fifth Street each Christmas season, which was widely admired for many years.
Mr. Ulatowski was a long-time member of the Elks and Towanda Country Club and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 42, Towanda, The Knights of Columbus, Towanda Council, the Towanda Rifle and Pistol Club, the Bridge Street Hill Rod and Gun Club and the NRA.
He served for 20 years on the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Towanda Borough Planning Commission. He was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul’s Parish in Towanda, where he served as a lector and Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist and as an adult altar server.
For about 25 years, Ed and his wife Barbara were snowbirds and spent winters in Lakeland, Florida, where they were members of St. Joseph’s Church. They were lectors and Extraordinary Ministers, while health allowed. Ed also faithfully attended the Thursday 6:30 a.m. Men’s Bible Study. In October 2016, Ed and Barbara sold their home inTowanda and moved to Kissimmee, where they lived in Good Samaritan Village at the time of Ed’s passing. They are members of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
On July 2, 1960, Ed married the love of his life, Barabara Kosloski, of Plymouth, Pennsylvania, at St. Mary’s Nativity Church in Plymouth. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with many family members helping them enjoy the special occasion.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Mr. Ulatowski is survived by three daughters, Lorraine (Lori) and husband, Anson Wright of St. Cloud, Florida; Karen, and husband, Kevin Renninger, of Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Joanne and husband, Brian Johnson, of Gonzales, Louisiana; one sister, Sylvia and her husband, John Bera of Long Valley, New Jersey; brother-in-law, Peter Kaye of Winter Haven, Florida; sister-in-law, Joan Kaye of Plymouth; grandchildren, Brad and his wife, Michelle Wright, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Daniel Wright of Orlando, Florida; Logan Renninger of Houston, Texas; Levi Renninger of Long Beach, California; Matthew Johnson of Gonzales; Nicole Johnson of Monroe, Louisiana; and Adam Johnson of Gonzales. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and a host of friends.
Mr. Ulatowksi was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Frank Uhl and Ellin Jean Skelly Uhl of Hackettstown, New Jersey; sister, Marlene Saxman of Springtown, Pennsylvania; nephew and Godchild, Paul Uhl of Hackettstown; brother-in-law, Andrew J. Kaye of Plymouth; and sister-in-law, Donna Kaye of Winter Haven.
A celebration of life, Mass of Christian Burial, and burial, will take place at a later date in Towanda and Plymouth, when travel restrictions because of COVID-19 are eased. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Mr. Ulatowski’s memory to SS. Peter and Paul’s Church in Towanda, St. Agnes School in Towanda or Bradford County Regional Arts Council in Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
