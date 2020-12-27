Edna Austin Landon passed from this life on Christmas Eve, 2020 at the Sherwood Retirement and Personal Care Home in Canton. For the last two years the staff and residents had become part of her extended family. The family would also like to recognize the care provided by Guthrie Hospice.
She was born March 1, 1928 in Ogdensburg, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Emma (Watkins) Austin. She was a 1946 graduate of Canton High School, and on July 10, 1947 she married Harold L. Landon in Canton. They were married 53 years, until his death in 2001.
She is survived by her children: Dennis Landon (Lana), Nancy Hardy (Ken Russo), Susan Perfetti (Joseph Previte), Perry Landon (Anne), Brian Landon, Jana Strong (Gregory), and Robert Landon. She also leaves 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Elwin, David, Edward, and Leon, and her sister, Virginia (Roupp).
Early in their marriage Edna helped operate Landon’s Market on Troy Street in Canton, and after raising her children she began a career in education, working as a teacher’s aide for the Canton School District and then as a Family Advocate with Bradford-Tioga Head Start. After Harold’s retirement she and he operated H&E Orchard at the Landon family farm in North Union.
She was an active volunteer with the Canton Food Pantry, the Canton Clothing Center, and the Salvation Army, Girl Scouts and 4-H. She was an early leader with the Canton Apple-Cheese Festival.
She was a lifelong member of the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) where she served as Sunday School teacher and Deacon. She served on the governing board of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Pennsylvania and was a passionate worker and advocate for the Nordmont Christian Camp until its closing. Late in her life she worshipped with the North Union Christian Church.
The family is planning a public memorial service when it is safe to do so. Memorial gifts may be directed to Bradford-Tioga Head Start or the Canton Food Pantry.
