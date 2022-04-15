May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Edna Irene Fiske, age 86, of Athens, PA passed away peacefully on April 13th, 2022, and was welcomed into Heaven.
Edna was born to her parents Ruth Wood Soper and George (Pat) Riley. She is survived by her children; Sherry (Pat) Murphy, Bobby (Debbie) Fiske, Sandy (Tim) Fiske, Penny (Bill) Singer, and Judy (Gene) Rockwell, numerous grandchildren,
great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Fiske, her son Steve (Kathy) Fiske, parents, brothers, and sisters. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God rest in peace.
Edna was a beautiful Irish woman who embraced her heritage throughout her entire life. She met the love of her life Bob and enjoyed her years raising a house full of kids. Many summers were spent camping at Lake Bonin and Hornbrook Park enjoying the outdoors. She cherished her time wintering in Florida, especially the Daytona Beach area and spending time by the ocean. Her favorite past times were going fishing with her husband Bob, enjoying Tioga Downs, and going to Irish events in her later years. She would always be found attending her grandkids sporting events and showing her support.
Mom will truly be missed by her entire family. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is dancing in fields of Shamrocks singing “Oh, Danny Boy.” Consider the Shamrock as Mom would see it. It represents the Holy Trinity Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and the Heavenly realms that be. We are taught that if we follow God and strive to do His will, one day we will go to our reward in His shining city on a hill. Take heart our dearly departed, now know the face of God, and the Lord’s presence radiates all around and encompasses her with love. So, each time you see a Shamrock, remember your loved one that passed. Strive to be worthy of Heaven, where you will be reunited at last.
May she rest in peace and fly high with an Irish Angel.
A memorial service will be held at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00am with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one’s favorite charity in her honor. A special thank you to the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center staff.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.