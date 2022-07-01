Edna L. Clugston, 90, of Red Hill and formerly of North Wales, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late William B. Clugston, Sr., who died June 9, 2018.
Born January 5, 1932 in Hatboro, she was a daughter of the late Tobe Farr and Annie (Frith) Worthington.
Mrs. Clugston attended North Wales High School. After marrying her husband on April 3, 1950, the couple lived in North Wales for many years where they raised their children. Her life revolved around her family and church, North Wales Baptist. She worked for a short time at a Ford dealership and then a sewing factor in Line Lexington, PA. Edna later opened a dog grooming business which she operated for many years.
Edna and Bill retired to their home in Bradford County. She also enjoyed gardening and, together, they kept their home a showplace for all to enjoy.
In her late years, Edna attended New Albany Baptist Church and participated in its Women’s Groups. She also visited the shut-ins and took tapes of the Sunday services to them. Edna continued that caring and kindness to the end. She loved to visit and share a smile with everyone.
Edna especially enjoyed the friendship of fellow quilters, knitters, and crafters as they worked together on projects at their meetings. She made lovely quilts and quilted items which she sold at the Sullivan County Fair.
Survivors include her children, William B. Clugston, Jr. (Vicki) of Red Hill, Kris Clugston of Philadelphia, and Elizabeth Straka (David) of North Wales; and five grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Maryanne Clugston; son, Todd Clugston; grandson, Todd “TJ” Clugston, Jr.; sister, Ethel Nugent; brother, Ernest Farr; and step-siblings, Dorothy Luecke, Lois Haberle, Francis Worthington, Jr., and Joe Worthington.
Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at North Wales Baptist Church, 136 Shearer St., North Wales, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Edna’s memory to North Wales Baptist Church, address above.
