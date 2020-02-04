Edna M. Springer, age 91, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, fell asleep in death at her home on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Edna was born in Allis Hollow, Pennsylvania on Oct. 7, 1928 to her late parents, Wilton and Catherine (Simons) Robinson. Edna will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. In addition, she served faithfully for many years as a witness of Jehovah. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Edna is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Nancy and John McMullen of Cobleskill, New York, Mary and Cline Stradley of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Lorraine and Jim Hartness of Mount Airy, North Carolina; her brother-in-law, LaVerne Sollick (Lancaster, Pennsylvania); her grandchildren, Andrea (David) Kincade, Roger (Rachel) Harding, Amy (George) Murphy, Lynette (Neil) Deming, Jennifer (Scott) Matty, Alex (Melody) Traver, Nick (Nikki) Traver and Jeremy (Korri) McGlynn; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, among them including Ruby Kehayias of Rockledge, Florida and Sue Chew of Sugar Land, Texas. Edna was predeceased by her husband Karl; her sisters, Doris Maxwell, Betty Brown, Marjorie Garland, Joan Sollick; her brother, James Robinson; and her grandson, Tyler Traver.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1430 Old Mills Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Donations in Edna’s memory may be sent to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Our wish for family and friends: May Jehovah God bless you and keep you. May Jehovah make His face shine towards you and may He favor you. May Jehovah lift up his face towards you and assign peace to you. (Numbers 6:24-26)
