Edward Barton “Bart” Young, 72, of Towanda, Pennsylvnaia, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2021.
“Bart” was born on Aug. 21, 1948, in Sayre, Pennsylvnaia, the son of Malcolm A. and Ruth Mingos Young. He attended the Monroeton School through sixth grade and graduated from Towanda High School in 1966. As a youth, he enjoyed playing high school basketball and track. In 1970, he was awarded his B.S. in biology from Penn State University. He graduated with a Doctor of Optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia in 1974. In October 1974, he opened an optometry office in Towanda. During that first year of practice, he assisted Dr. Ralph Gregory, an Athens optometrist, and George Werner, M.D. in Binghamton, New York. From 1975 to 2004 he devoted his time to his Towanda practice.
Bart was a life member of the American Optometric Association and the Pennsylvania Optometric Association, a life member and past president of the Towanda Lions Club and the Quarry Glen Club, and a parishioner at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda.
During his last year of optometry school in Philadelphia, Bart met his future wife, Laurel S. Glass, of Brookfield, Massachsetts. They were married on Sept. 6, 1975, in West Brookfield.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie, of Towanda; a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Young and Diana Sierra of Northampton, Massachusetts; a sister, Ann Koss of Milford, Michigan; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan Sharp and Len Sharp of Liverpool, New York; a half-sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Lockner and Bill Lockner of Horseheads, New York; a brother-in-law, Robert Glass of Washington, D.C.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eric Glass and Jennifer Glass of Brookfield; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Monica Curtis and Gurney Profit of Haverhill, Massachusetts; a sister-in-law, Laurie Glass of Glen Rock, New Jersey; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents; by a son, Jeffrey Barton Young, on July 3, 2017; and by a brother-in-law, Alan Glass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA. The family and funeral home request that those in attendance please use face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bart’s memory may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (https://michaeljfox.org).
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
