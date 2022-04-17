Edward Bok passed away in his home from cancer on 25th of March, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82. Edward “Ed” Lawrence Bok was a great man — kind, giving, honest and hard-working, who was quick to laugh and first to lend a hand. He loved his family, friends and community and was deeply loved in return.
Ed was born in Fulton, New York in 1939, the son of Laura and John Bok. He was reared in Fulton by his parents with his older sister Claudine and younger brother Walter, along with a large extended family. Ed experienced tragedy early in life with the untimely passing of his father when Ed was only a teenager. He rose to overcome this hardship while helping his mother with the family household responsibilities. Ed achieved outstanding grades in high school and was awarded a full scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). In 1961, Ed graduated from RPI with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering.
In the following year Ed wed Marilyn Cutro to whom he was married and dedicated to for almost 60 years. Together they had four children: Kathleen Bok (Ronald Johnson), Valerie Bok (Joseph Lomonaco), Eileen Fullaway, and Timothy (Jodi Barry) Bok. A dedicated family man, Ed was much-loved and respected by his children and his grandchildren Adam Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Felix Lomonaco, Marisa Lomonaco, Rachel Lomonaco, Jordyn Fullaway, Adeline Fullaway, and Gwyneth Fullaway. Ed will also be lovingly remembered by his brother Walter (Linda) Bok and their children Stephen (Abby) Bok and David (Breanne) Bok, and by his brother-in-law Richard Babiarz and his children John (Anita) Babiarz, Victoria Babiarz, David Babiarz, Mary (David) Ringwood and Linda (Kirk) Krikorian.
Ed had more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing, and spent many of them working for Osram Sylvania Inc. (present day Global Tungsten & Powders) in Towanda, PA. He held many positions, as a Foreman, Factory Engineer, Engineering Manager, Operations Manager, and Division Total Quality Manager. He was presented with several awards, including a Technical Achievement Award, a Proprietary Equipment and Process Development Award, and an Environment for Innovation Award. Ed was also an inventor, and holds a patent for a method of purifying molybdenum. Ultimately, he became President of his own company “Bok Consulting”, which provided training to over 130 companies in the northeast, leading consortium workshops and helping define and implement Quality Systems, Total Quality concepts, and problem-solving techniques.
Ed was always very generous with his time and talents, and involved with a variety of charitable organizations throughout his life. He was the Internal Vice President of the Valley Jaycees and recipient of several Jaycee merit awards. Ed was on The Penn-York Valley Council of Governments Recreation Committee. He was a member and served as Treasurer of the Athens Township Authority, assisting them in successfully attaining block grants. Ed was Chairman of the Bradford County Library System, and won the State of Pennsylvania’s “Library Trustee of the Year” award for nine years of outstanding service. The PTA honored Edward with a PTA life membership. While President of The International Management Council’s Bradford County Chapter, Ed received an Award of Excellence and Superior Achievement Award for conducting an outstanding program. He was President and Treasurer for Big Brothers / Big Sisters of Bradford County, and also served on their Board of Directors, earning their Wind Beneath Our Wings Award for his support. Most recently, Ed belonged to the Sons of Italy, serving on their Board and the Bingo Committee, as well as providing IT assistance to the Treasurer.
Ed and his wife Marilyn enjoyed traveling together and was able to visit many countries, including Japan, Tunisia, China, Peru, Egypt, and many of the European countries. He enjoyed playing golf, particularly with his friends. Ed loved listening to and playing music, particularly jazz. He was a wonderful piano player and played in many different bands throughout his life. He was both the organist and a choir member at St. Joseph’s Church and the Church of the Epiphany. Ed was a devoted Catholic and found religion to be a source of strength and reassurance.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Laura and John Bok; his sister, Claudine Babiarz; and son-in-law, William Fullaway.
The best thing anyone can do in honor of Ed is to lovingly give their time to family and friends, as well as causes that they care about. Memorial donations in Edward’s name may be made in lieu of flowers to Big Brothers Big Sisters, 10 Park St, Suite 2, Towanda, PA 18848
Family and friends may call on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at The Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Daniel Toomey officiating. Immediately following the Funeral Mass a reception will be held at the Sayre Sons and Daughters of Italy Roma Madre Lodge 1342, 301 Desmond Street, Sayre, PA 18840. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Athens, PA.
