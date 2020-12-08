Edward C. Bostwick, 59, of Waverly, New York, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 after beating Leukemia over a year ago at Roswell Park in Buffalo, New York.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Winifred Staples Bostwick; and his father-in-law, Edward Vogle.
Ed is survived by his soulmate and love of his life, Corky Bostwick of Waverly; his “boys” Diesel and Lou; his siblings, Maria (Fred) Shrimp of Rome, Gary (Donna) Bostwick of Sayre, Virginia Temple of Waverly, Michael (Shawn) Bostwick of Nichols, Leslie (Yvonne) Bostwick of Waverly, Richard (Marsha) Bostwick of Apalachin, Donald (Roberta) Bostwick of Smithboro, Kevin Bostwick of Endicott, Patrick (Laurie) Bostwick of Candor and James Bostwick of Waverly; sisters-in-law, Kim (Kerry) Root of Smithboro, Margo (Dan) Ayres of Tioga Center, Kelly (Mike) Kelley of Rome; mother-in-law, Marietta Miller of Smithboro; special nieces and nephews, Brittine Owen, Kyle Bostwick, John Harding, Gabriella Ayres, Caleb Nichols, Martina Ayres and Matthew Nichols; along with numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed was born in Waverly at the Tioga General Hospital on Jan. 26, 1961. Ed met Corky at Southern Tier Auctions on Shepard Road in 1976 and they were married on June 16, 1984. Ed began his towing career after the blizzard of 1993. Ed and Corky purchased Huckles Towing in Waverly on Jan. 1, 2000 and went on to build the business to what it is today. He was and always will be the “Tow master.” Ed loved the challenge of the towing industry and enjoyed collecting antique signs, having poker parties, all the family gatherings, riding 4 wheelers and traveling with his friends. Ed had a “humble heart,” and was always giving to the community and his friends and family. Ed always considered his past and present employees to be like family. When we think of Ed, he was strong, committed, hardworking and kind.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. McCarthy, nurses Laura and Alexis, his physician’s assistant, Molly and the Class of 2017 BMT at Roswell Park in Buffalo. Also, a special thank you to our operations manager, Michael Nichols, for being there when we needed him most.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to honor Ed’s life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating, at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
For those unable to attend the services, we will live stream the services at 2 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892; Waverly/Barton Fire Department, 94 William Donnelly Parkway, Waverly, NY 14892; or Kevin’s Guest House, 766 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ed’s family, please visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
