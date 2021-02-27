Edward Charles Pennay, 73, of Towanda, PA passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 24, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Edward was born in Towanda on Aug. 8, 1947, the son of Charles and Marguerite Millard Pennay. He was a graduate of Towanda High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Airforce. He later received his Associates degree from Elmira College, Elmira, NY. Edward was employed by Osram Sylvania in Towanda for 32 years until retirement. He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Edward enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Brennan Pennay, three children, and several grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by his sister, Trudy Bull. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
