On Monday, April 3, 2023, Edward Donald Bell, age 67, unexpectedly passed away at his home in Laceyville, Pennsylvania.
Ed was born on October 28, 1955 at the Tyler Hospital in the Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, the youngest of nine children of Joseph and Rosalyn (McAvoy) Bell. He grew up on the family farm in Auburn Center. He was a graduate of Elk Lake High School, class of 1973. After high school, he took the reins at the family dairy farm. He met the love of his life, Debra Arbosheski, at the Elk Lake Inn in 1978 and they were married on September 15, 1979. They were blessed with three children, Peter, Betty and William.
For many years, Ed milked cows and worked at Taylor Meat Packing, now Cargill Meat Solutions in Wyalusing, PA. He eventually sold the cows, however, his love for farming remained ever present in his life. He retired from Cargill in 2020 after 35 years.
Ed was one of a kind. He worked tirelessly to provide a loving home for his family. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball, playing many hours on the field during his younger and early adult years. If he wasn’t home working on his honey-do list or gardening, you could find him in the woods cutting, splitting and hauling firewood. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews on the field or in the auditorium. He was always ready to lend a hand whenever needed. He was a proud member of the NRA and a loyal Trump supporter.
Ed cherished and adored his grandchildren, Madison and Daniel. He was their number one fan, spending every moment he could with them.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosalyn Bell, brothers, William Bell and Tom Bell, sisters-in-law, Gretchen Bell and Fran Bell. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debra, children Peter (Adam Perry) of Sandy, Utah, Betty (Scott) Fox of Herrickville, PA; and William of Laceyville, PA; grandchildren, Madison and Daniel Fox, brothers, Joseph (Virginia) Bell, Dave Bell, Bernie Bell, Rich (Debbie) Bell; sisters, Marilyn Bell, Phyllis (Charlie) Fritz; sister-in-law, Dawn Bell, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM from the St. Joachim’s Roman Catholic Church in Meshoppen, PA with Fr. Patrick Albert of the church officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery in Montrose, PA. Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 Main St., Meshoppen, PA on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Rosary will be recited on Monday evening at the conclusion of the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Goodwill Fire Co., PO Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623 or to the Meshoppen Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 118, Meshoppen, PA 18630.
