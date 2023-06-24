Edward “Ed” Leljedal, 84, of Powell, Monroe Township, passed away on Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023 at his home while surrounded by his loving family. Edward Eugene Leljedal was born January 29, 1939 in Overton; he was one of two sons of the late George and Mereata (Richlin) Leljedal. Edward attended Wyalusing Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1956. Shortly following graduation, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served our Country until his honorable discharge in 1960. On July 1, 1961, Ed married the love of his life the former Beverly Wright in his hometown church the former St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Overton. Together they shared 54 years of marriage and raised six children until Bev’s passing on July 25, 2015. Ed was employed by Paxar in South Waverly for many years until his retirement.
A true outdoorsman, Edward enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Giants and Penn State’s Nittany Lions. Ed was a very family-oriented man and always treasured the times he spent with them.
He leaves behind, his children; Chauntey Leljedal (Joe Shepler), Terrance (Lisa) Leljedal, Dianna (Dan) Bolt, Wendy Smith, Gregory Leljedal and Amanda (Rodney) Hartford, 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, long-time close friends, Gloria Johnson and Tim Northup, caregivers, Sharon and Tina as well as several nieces, nephews and cousin.
Besides his parents and wife, Edward was predeceased by a brother, Robert (Ann) Marshall, sister, Patricia Dibble, a son-in-law, Kevin Ball, brother-in-law, Thelbert “Bill” (Carol) Wright, grandchildren, Danielle Bolt, Aiden Leljedal and Allison Leljedal and good friend, Bill Johnson.
In maintaining to Ed’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with full military services accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Leljedal’s name may be directed to your local humane society or animal shelter.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Ed and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
