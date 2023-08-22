“For this one farmer the worries are over, put the tractor in the shed, Dad. Put away your tools and sleep in peace. The fences have all been mended. Hang up your shovel inside the barn. Your work here on earth is done. Take off your gloves. No more sweat and worry for you now. The sun is setting, the cattle are all bedded, and here now is the end of your day. Your labor is done, your home is now in Heaven. No more must you wait, don’t worry Dad, we’ll close the gate.”
Edward “Ed” Moore, 87, well-known resident of Canton (LeRoy Township, PA) passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning August 19, 2023, at home while peacefully in his sleep.
Edward Carlyle Moore was born on February 15, 1936, in Canton a son of the late Carlyle E. and Canarissa (Porter) Moore. In younger years, at the age of 8, Ed moved to Beech Flats area in Canton Township with his parents where he spent his childhood and assisted on their family’s dairy farm. He walked to the Beech Flats Elementary School and later attended the Canton Area High School, graduating with the class of 1954. On June 17, 1956, Ed married the love of his life the former Jane Case in the East Canton United Methodist Church. In 1962, they established their family’s dairy farm in LeRoy Township (LeMoore View Farm) and raised two children. Ed was a hard worker and saw to the daily operations of the dairy farm for many years until his son Scott was old enough to assist his father and eventually take over the farm’s operations. Ed loved farming; it was his life. He will be remembered for saying “If I had to do it again, I’d do it all over.” Throughout those many years, Ed traveled all over Pennsylvania and surrounding states buying and selling calves and cattle for local farmers.
In earlier years, he enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, hunting with the boys (you know who you are), playing cards at the sale barns and especially at the 5 Corners Hunting Camp. Everyone liked Ed and his stories and jokes will be missed at the local coffee shop and especially by his many friends and loving family.
Ed leaves behind his beloved wife, Jane, a son, Scott Moore (Cathy McCarty) both of Canton, a daughter, Sandra (Jim) Chamberlin of Elimsport, grandchildren, Tiffany (Tony) Ostrander, Wesley (Chrissy) Moore, Jacob (Alissa) Chamberlin, Megan Chamberlin, great grandchildren, Hunter, Marissa, Katelyn, Owen, Avery, a sister, Joyce (Arwood) Parrish of Monroeton, a brother, Duane Moore of Canton, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two infant sisters, Marie and Janet.
In keeping with Ed’s wishes there will be no viewing or funeral services and burial will be private.
A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Ed’s life will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday September 9, 2023, at the Manley-Bohlayer-Sechrist Farm, 131 East Canton Cross Rd. Canton, PA 17724.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Edward C. Moore’s loving name be directed to the LeRoy Community Hall, c/0 10006 Rt. 414, Canton, PA 17724.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family. Memories of Ed and condolences to his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
