Edward “Eddie” Eugene Stevens, 84 – beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend- passed away Sunday night, July 17, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Edward was born December 20, 1937, in Sayre, PA to the late Edward Damon and Jennie (Benjamin) Stevens. He grew up in Towanda and graduated Towanda Area High School class of 1955. He shared a lifelong friendship with his classmates and greatly enjoyed their annual picnics.
Edward married the love of his life, the former JoAnne Isabel Bukas April 18, 1959. They settled in North Towanda and their romance lasted over 63 years.
In early years Eddie worked for Bradco Supply, driving truck. Then he joined Sylvania in Towanda and worked there for 40 years, retiring in 1997.
Never one to let grass grow under his feet, Eddie was happiest staying busy. He was devoted to supporting the local communities. Eddie was always willing to lend a helping hand and was generous with his time and knowledge. He was a great believer in doing things right and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.
Ed was a longtime Volunteer Fireman with the Franklin Fire Company and was later instrumental in founding the North Towanda Fire & Rescue Department. He served as a dedicated North Towanda Fire Chief and twice was honored as Fireman of the Year. During his children’s school years, he was a great asset to Towanda Band Boosters.
Ed was a very skilled welder and could be frequently found at his shop tinkering with his cars and motorcycles. He had a special love for Studebakers, Avantis, Willys Jeeps and Hondas. In his early days he used to race cars and was a lifetime fan of NASCAR races, going to many in person.
Edward loved to travel (including traveling out of his way to enjoy a good slice of Scrapple). With his wife and family, he adventured in such places as Las Vegas, Alabama, Arizona, Disney World, the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado, Canada, Mexico, Germany, England, Scotland, and the Bahamas.
In addition to his loving wife JoAnne, Edward will be missed dearly by his daughter and son-in-law Joan and Richard K Cook II in Towanda, PA; grandson Richard K Cook III and his wife Helen in Colorado; grandsons Jeremy and Alex, both in Towanda; nieces Dolores Stevens Cole, Waverly, NY; Cynthia Stevens Blackman, Waverly, NY; Debra Stevens Ingram. Bowie, Maryland; and Anastasia (Stasi) Gajdowski Olson, Saegertown, PA; Sister-in-law and husband Jean (Bukas) and Don Gorski, Sayre, PA as well as several nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his son, Brian Edward Stevens (2021); brothers Stanley (1976), Arthur (2005) and George (1997); and his fur kid, Wimpy the attack cat.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Towanda, officiating.
Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in North Towanda.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Edward’s name to the North Towanda Fire & Rescue Department, 40 Hillcrest Dr, Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
