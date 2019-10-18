Edward “Eddie” Payne, life-long resident of Canton, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Eddie was born in Canton on March 27, 1926, one of three children of the late Arthur and Mary (Powers) Payne. He resided in Canton his entire life, pursuing many different business ventures. Eddie was employed at Burk’s Clothing Store, most area drug stores and the “soda fountain” where he became a “local legend” serving the best chocolate fudge sundaes, milkshakes and root beer floats. Eddie made a point to walk to work every day, regardless of weather. In his later years Eddie became a very prominent landlord, owning many properties in Canton. He always took responsibility and care for his mother, his many aunts, and his siblings. He was also a very generous man, more than willing to lend a helping hand. From giving rides to various destinations, or helping with errands such as mowing yards, getting groceries and medications. He was always happy to help. Eddie also had a passion for collecting classic automobiles. Even though he loved working with the public and helping others, he remained a very private independent man, never sharing his business with anyone. He loved animals and enjoyed feeding the deer and even a fox that would come onto his property. He will be remembered for his deep laugh and black framed glasses. Eddie was also a member of Charlie Rockwell’s Canton Bike Club, riding to Troy nearly every day and would think nothing of riding to Towanda well into his eighties. He was a devout supporter of the military and the Catholic Church. He leaves this world being remembered as a local icon who impacted so many lives over his ninety-three years of life.
Besides his parents Eddie was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Robert ‘Bob’ and Elsie (Bohart) Payne and a sister, Anna Loomis.
Surviving Eddie are three cousins; Marie Powers, of Elmira, James Hartnett, Mora Harris, Sean Hartnett and Jackie Repard all of Florida.
Calling hours will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Canton. Burial will be held in the Grover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edward Payne’s name may be directed to his beloved St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 106 N. Washington St., Canton, PA 17724. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.