Edward Eugene Andrus, 70, of Elizabethtown, PA passed away early Friday morning, October 15, 2021 at his home following declining health. Edward was born in Sayre, PA on July 25, 1951 the son of Harry Robert Andrus and Theresa Jo Martin Andrus. Edward grew up on the family farm and the farm of Hugh Andrus both in Burlington Township. He was a graduate of Troy High School with the Class of 1970 and enjoyed being a member of the Future Farmers of America class while attending high school. Following graduation from high school, Edward served with the U.S. Army. He loved farming and worked on various farms throughout his life. In his youth, Edward was an avid hunter. He enjoyed attending auctions and cow shows, Ford Trucks, antique cars, 2-cylinder tractors, and John Deere Tractors. Edward was a history enthusiast, especially concerning the Civil War, enjoyed attending toy shows and was a collector of toys.
Edward’s family includes his children, Karen (Ricky) Sheets of Mount Solon, VA, Levi Andrus of Elizabethtown, Bonnie Andrus (Kyle Rodenhauser) of Elizabethtown, Cody Andrus (Aliaray Blackwell) of Morris, PA, grandchildren, Amos, Courtney, Mickey, Taven, Octavia “Bumper”, Onya “Bean”, and Kayla, great granddaughter, Adalynn “Bird”, siblings, Nancy (Rick) Bobbin, Deborah (Gary) Trauter, Michael Green (Katherine Webb), Kathleen (Larry) Bloomer, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family extends their deepest appreciation and a “Special Thank You” to Edward’s “Adopted Son” Andy Ill.
In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by a daughter, Annie K. Andrus on June 5, 1995.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain Lake Cemetery, Burlington Township, PA with full military honors accorded.
Officiating the service will be Pastor Thomas Geiger of the Assembly of God Church, Towanda.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
