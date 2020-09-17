Edward G. Howard, 93, of Monroeton, passed away on Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor after a period of declining health and dementia.
Edward was born on July 28,1927 in Patterson, New Jersey, to his late parents, Gladys and Albert Howard.
Ed graduated from Ramsey NJ High School and entered the U.S. Navy. After his military service he opened Howard signs in Suxxex County, New Jersey which he owned for many years prior to retiring to Pennsylvania in 2005. His hobbies were many but restoring several model A Fords, and building a scale model railroad in his home basement were his favorites. He enjoyed working at the Monroeton Easter Egg Project and was an active member of the Monroeton United Methodist Church.
Ed is survived by his wife, Betty, of 65 years; his sons, Larry (Maryanne) of North Port Myers, Florida, Glen (Carolyn) of Suxxex, New Jersey, and Keith of Monroeton; a daughter, Virginia Steckel of Effort; and grand-daughters Kayla and Taylor; and great-grand-daughters,Chloe and Caedyn of Bradenton, Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens with full military honors being accorded at a later date..
Memorial Contributions may be made to Monroeton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Monroeton, PA 18832
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Ed’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
