Edward Gerald “Bucky” Howard Jr., 54, of Ulster, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 18, 2020.
Edward was born in Towanda, on June 11, 1966 the son of Sally Saxon Dunn and the late Edward Gerald Howard Sr. Edward attended Towanda High School and was employed by several area stone quarries. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, camping, fishing, and hunting.
Edward is survived by his mother, Sally Saxon Dunn; girlfriend, Lucy Vanderpool; children, Ashley Jo White, April Marie Shaw, Amber Lyn Howard and Edward Gerald Howard III; grandchildren, Johnathan Edward Shaw, Katelyn Marie Shaw, Jayley Elizabeth White, Breanna Palfreyman, Preston Robert Heeman, Madison Elizabeth Heeman, and Kamorin Oliver; sisters, Tammy Bashore, Wendy Clark, and Mercedes Shipp; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Ark of the Covenant Church, Monroeton. Contributions in assistance to the family may be directed to Billie Jo Barr, 627 Beebe Hill Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Edward Gerald Howard Jr’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
