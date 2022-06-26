Edward Gust Branish, 91, of Monroeton, PA passed away June 24th, 2022 at his home.
Edward was born in Rush Township, Centre County, PA, May 25, 1931. He was the eldest child of John and Elizabeth Tekely Branish.
Edward attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he lettered in golf, football, and wrestling while obtaining his baccalaureate degree in Business Education and Accounting. He was an officer in the US Army, and attended Pennsylvania State University for his Master’s degree in Educational Administration and the Doctoral program in Educational Administration. He will well be remembered for starting the Wrestling Program in Towanda. He was wrestling, golf, football, and track coach. He was a business and accounting teacher and head of the Business department for Towanda School District. Edward initially served as Assistant Principal and later as Principal of the Towanda Middle School. He subsequently served as Principal of the Towanda Area High School. After his retirement from the public school system, he became principal of St. Agnes School. He was a member of the Lions Club and served as club treasurer for years. His dedication and influence is felt throughout the community.
Edward enjoyed gardening, hunting, golf and, of course, Penn State Football and Penn State Wrestling, so much so that a miniature Nittany Lion shrine graces the front yard.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant daughter, Teresa Marie, brother John, and sister Mildred. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Peake Branish, son Edward “Gus” II, daughter Ann (Denis) Lamontagne, daughter Jennifer, brother Ronald (Linda) Branish of Denver, CO. grandchildren Jared (Hannah) Chaffee, Tara Chaffee, and Stefanie (Michael) Smith, great granddaughter, Esme and arriving soon great granddaughter River, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, PA at 11 am Wednesday June 29th. There will be no viewing hours as per his wishes, but a gathering of friends’ family will be held afterwards in Grotto Hall at the Church. He will be buried in Saints Peter & Paul Parrish Cemetery, James Street, Towanda.
If so wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Agnes School, 102 Third Street, Towanda PA 18848 or to the Monroeton Public Library, P.O. Box 145, Monroeton, PA. 18832.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
