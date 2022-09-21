Edward Harry Boss, 66, of Rome Township, PA passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home following declining health. Edward was born in Phillipsburg, NJ on June 6, 1956, the son of Nelson Reading Boss and Marion Francis (Bunn) Boss. He was employed as a carpenter in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey for most of his life. Edward enjoyed the outdoors, maintaining his property, cutting wood, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving are his daughter, Abby Boss of Patterson, NJ, twin sons, Aaron Boss Sr. of Ulster and Austin Boss of Athens, grandsons, Aaron Boss Jr. and Isaac Johnson, granddaughters, Zoey Boss and Ella Benjamin, sisters, Gail L. (Ronald) Cooper of Milford, NJ, and Kimberly A. Snook of Bangor, PA, brother, Neil Reading Boss of Milford, NJ, niece, Katrina Snook, nephew, Nelson Snook and his former spouse, Lisa Boss of Ulster. He was predeceased by a son Avery Boss in 2020.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bumpville Bible Church with Pastor Ben Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
