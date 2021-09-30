Edward J. Davis of Mehoopany, PA passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on Thursday morning, September 23, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor in Burlington, PA. Edward was born on December 13, 1939, the 4th of 6 children, the son of the late Cullen and Betty Comstock Davis.
He attended and, in 1958, graduated from Wyalusing High School. The summer after graduation, he would attend a social gathering where he would meet the love of his life, Donna Stull. Their lives took different paths. In 1959, Edward enlisted and would proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force. After his service, Ed would work at the Cigar Factory in Berwick, PA. He would later return to his childhood homestead and become employed by Taylor Packing and then Cargill until his retirement in 2004. In 1977 he would reunite with his love and they would spend the next 42 years completely devoted to each other, their three children and seven grandchildren.
Edward was a devoted family man who loved to tinker in his garage and work with wood. He enjoyed building toy boxes, picnic tables and even built an antique car out of wood for his grandchildren. He also spent many hours outdoors cutting wood, enjoying nature walks and spending time in his garden. Edward was a kind and wonderful brother, husband and father and he made sure Donna was always cared for tenderly until her passing in June of 2020.
He is survived by his children Jennifer Saylor (James) of Springville, PA, David Whitmire (Mary Katherine) of Raleigh, NC, and Tammy Vaow (Ken) of Mehoopany, PA; his grandchildren Andrew Gramberg, Madison Saylor, Alexander and Grant Whitmire, Nicolas Chupela, Conner and Cooper Vaow. He is also survived by brothers Robert Davis (Cynthia) of Fargo, ND and Ray Davis of Laceyville, PA; sister-in-law Carole Davis, and brother-in-law Chris Pennay (Linda Krukowski) of Laceyville, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private services for Edward will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main Street, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter in Wilkes-Barre, PA at www.alz.org>pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.