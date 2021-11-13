On November 8, 2021, Edward James Slocum Sr. of Hettich Road, Towanda, passed into the arms of his loving Lord. Born April 20, 1956, the son of Elmer and Beatrice (Spencer) Slocum, Ed lived his entire life on the family homestead. He graduated from Towanda High School and established a career in food supply. He drove delivery trucks for Towanda Wholesale and Leona Meats for many years. Later, he transitioned to a public service career. He served as driver and Emergency Medical Technician for the Towanda Memorial paramedic program until declining health prevented him from serving.
Ed was a community-minded man with a deep concern for public safety. He was a long-time member of the Towanda Fire Department, serving as President and earning the rank of First Lieutenant. Ed greatly enjoyed helping in the annual Halloween parade. He also served in the Monroeton and North Towanda Fire Departments. Ed served for many years in the Towanda Ambulance Association and Western Alliance Ambulance. He was a former member of the Towanda Elks Lodge.
Ed is survived by Barbara Slocum, whom he married on November 27, 1982, and his brother David (Irene) of Sayre. His children are Edward James Slocum Jr. of Sayre, Cheryl Slocum of Towanda, and Laura (Joel) Tremblay of Middlebury Center. Ed had six grandchildren whom he loved: Ashton Kralicek, Cassandra Johnson, Susan Slocum, Jessica Slocum, Joy Tremblay, and Neveah Standish. He loved his faithful dogs, Babe and Shelby.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 15, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with
Pastor Pete Tremblay officiating. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
