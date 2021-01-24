Edward L. Wooster, 79, accomplished euchre player, even better solitaire player, veteran, remarkable father, and loving friend passed away Jan. 21, 2021.
Ed had four children; two sons, Nick and Eric and two daughters, Mandy and Melissa. He taught them how to plumb, mechanics, carpentry, all life skills, and how to be thankful. He was especially thankful when we left tools in the yard and he found them rusted in the spring. This also explains his love of WD-40 and daily trips to the hardware store.
When it came to being a Grandpa, Ed was the best in the business. He looked at his grandchildren with admiration and pride, even though they were loud and interrupted watching NCIS or M.A.S.H. They also dearly loved his endless supply of chocolate bars and Coca-Cola. Ed didn’t fancy healthy eating but did enjoy a stick of butter on his popcorn.
Ed was a great story teller. Recollections of helping his grandfather with a team of horses, flying over Midway in the Navy, and of an era gone by.
He was an accomplished Little League umpire and didn’t believe in second place trophies. If you were catching and let the ball hit him or couldn’t throw a strike he’d suggest you try playing outfield; and he was serious. He’d step back from the plate as he clenched his fist yelling “Striiiiike” sending many of us back to the dugout.
Every great man carries a pocket knife, but Ed also carried gravel in his pocket. Four stones that each of his children handed him that over time became polished, much like he polished us as we grew.
He loved Old Milwaukee, probably so no one would drink his beer. What he truly loved was playing euchre with his family; his brothers John and Dale “Toad,” sisters Karen and Claudia, and nieces and nephews. While their dedication to the game was no joking matter, his laughing and cracking jokes will be remembered forever.
Ed loved Tom Clancy books, Ronnie Millsap, Spam, singing to records, and being stubborn. He wasn’t particular on food with any sort of seasoning, songs made after 1980, dogs jumping on his bed, doing anything a doctor said, and politicians. Not necessarily in that order.
Ed took fashion cues from no one. His signature every day look was all his: a flannel pocketed shirt sold exclusively by Walmart, his black-label flannel pants designed by the fashion house Fruit of the Loom, big wool socks, and slippers (that were always folded down in the back).
Ed hated leaving the house; we think his flannel never matched so we wouldn’t take him anywhere. It’s not lost on the family that he died as we were planning his surprise 80th birthday party. This can only be viewed as his final protest and he’s likely grumbling that he’s not at the house now.
80 years cannot be summed up. But what can be said is Ed was a remarkable man. He lived a great story, loved with sincerity, and forever impacted those who had the opportunity to know him.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Pepper’s Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton, PA. A funeral service and military honors will immediately follow. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Ed will be laid to eternal rest next to his father Maurice, Mother Edna, and family at the East Canton Cemetery. The family will provide their own flowers and suggests memorials be directed to, www.copdfoundation.org/donation in Mr. Wooster’s loving memory. Share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
