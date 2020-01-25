Edward LaRue Dunn, 68, of Beaver, Pennsylvania passed away at his home on Jan. 21, 2020.
Ed was born on June 21, 1951 to Lyle Raymond and JoAnn Fulmer Dunn. He grew up in the Powell and New Albany areas of Bradford County. He went to school at the New Albany Elementary School and the Wyalusing Valley High School. The family moved to Towanda in 1967 when his dad was hired as a dispatcher and later, borough police officer. Ed graduated high school at Towanda, class of 1969. Growing up, Ed played baseball in Little League and was a Boy Scout. He enjoyed working for Ernest Slocum on his farm at Laddsburg. He played the accordion, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and threw the javelin in high school.
Following high school, Ed attended the University of Pennsylvania at Punxsutawney, where he met his first wife, Mary, and later, enlisted and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. His career continued when he joined his brother-in-law’s insurance investigating company, later starting his own business, Interstate Investigations. Ed was also a member and past President of Pittsburgh Claims Association. At one time, his interest was in race cars and dirt track racing. Ed also worked as a transporter for patients needing care at various hospitals and doctor visits. Currently, Ed was working for Payless Car Rental at Pittsburgh International Airport. He enjoyed spending time with his sons playing pool in leagues.
Ed is survived by his first wife, Mary DeAngelis, from Coraopolis; his second wife, Polly Dunn, Beaver; his sons, Mark (Misty) Dunn, Scott Dunn, and Gregory (Lisa) Dunn, all of Coraopolis, and Alex Dunn, Beaver; his mother, JoAnn Dunn; his sister, Jacquelyn (Michael) Rouse; brothers, Lyle J. Dunn and Larry J. Dunn, all of Dushore; and grandchildren, Matthew, Lucia, Gabriel, and Caleb. Ed is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle R. Dunn in 1997, and many aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
At Ed’s request, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Professional services have been entrusted to the Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
