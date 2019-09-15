Edward Lee Mulno, age 22, passed away suddenly Aug. 12, 2019. Born April 14, 1997 in Westminster, Maryland, he was the son of Christopher L. Mulno and Kelley (Burleson Mulno) Jacobs. Eddie lived most of his life in Glen Burnie, Maryland, however he did attend Canton High School for one year. He made friends everywhere he went. Eddie enjoyed fishing, cooking going to the beach and being with friends. Eddie was quite the story teller, and loved to discuss historical events. He had a big heart and was kind to everyone.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kelley (and Michael) Jacobs of Maryland; father, Christopher Mulno of Canton; grandparents, John and Sharon Mulno of Canton; grandfather, Chuck Burleson of Maryland; step-grandfather, Charles Miner of Maryland; great-aunt, Debbie Jeffries of of Glen Burnie; and many more relations in Pennsylvania and Maryland. He was preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Ruth Mulno and uncle, Adam Burleson; great-grandparents, Alexander and Lucille Chagnon; and great-grandparents, John D. and Marion Mulno.
A memorial mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at St. Michael the Archangel church in Canton with the Rev. Joseph Kutch, celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Professional services have been entrusted to Morse and Kleese. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
