Edward Newman, 83, Jacksonville Fl., passed away 2/17/2022. Born 2/20/1938, and raised on the family farm, to the late Leigh and Eloise (Prince) Newman in Warren Center, Pa.
Graduated from Northeast Bradford class of 1956 and honorably served 4 years in the U.S. Navy, a former Shriner, and a member of Jacksonville, Duval F. & A.M.
Survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn, son William (Andrea), 3 grandchildren, sister Margaret Duffy, brother Gary (Linda), several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by 2 daughters Elaine and Janet, and sister Nancy (Paul) Leutbecher.
A private service was held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.