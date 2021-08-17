Edward P. Sikora, 82, of Towanda, PA formerly of Clark, NJ passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Edward was born in Clark, NJ on February 28, 1939 the son of George and Stella Sikora. He was a graduate of Clark High School and later served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Edward was employed by Exxon Research and Engineering in Linden, NJ for 18 years until his retirement in 1996. Edward was a life member of the Clark Volunteer Fire Department and was a 50-year member of the Clark VFW and American Legion Post.
He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Clark and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Rahway, NJ. Edward enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve S. Vincent Sikora whom he married on August 24, 1984, children, Edward Sikora and wife Alice of Switzerland, Sandra Ellis and husband Steve of Point Pleasant, NJ, step children, Ryan Rice and wife Meredith of Summerville, SC, Sandra Roos and husband Jeff of Monroeton, PA, grandchildren, Aimee Sikora, Eleri Ellis, Jared Rice, Christopher Roos, and Ryan Roos, brother, George Sikora and wife Helen of Clark, NJ, sister, Kathleen Wayman of Clark, NJ, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his special canine companion, Clarkie. In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by his step son, Christopher Vincent and brother, Ronald Sikora.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Clark American Legion Post No. 328, 78 Westfield Ave., Clark, NJ 07066 in Edward P. Sikora’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
