Edward R. Long, of Route 414 Monroeton, Pennsylvania (Powell), passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, after a short illness. He was the widower of Cathy Jo Long and they enjoyed 18 years of marriage together.
Ed was born at Mills Hospital in Towanda on Jan. 28, 1934. He was the third child of the late Lola (Bailey) Long and Eugene Edward Long. He attended grade school at the Powell Elementary School located at the Schrader and Towanda Creeks in Powell and graduated from the Towanda High School with the Class of 1951.
His employment careers included Sylvania Electric, Towanda A&P and E.I. DuPont in Towanda where he retired after 18 years of dedicated service in October 1991. Of important note is a major contribution for DuPont he made using his “Farmer Technology” and patented for significant enhancements to production and morale of a serpentine film distribution system using air bearings. Ed also owned and operated a dairy farm known as Breezy Valley Farm for over 20 years. This was the farm he worked on since he was 8 years of age with owners Archie and Lucy Webster. He also gave many local boys their first job at Breezy Valley Farm. Ed was a butcher and meat cutter for most of his adult life.
His memberships included the Canton Moose Lodge, Towanda Elks Lodge, Bucktail Hunting Club and director of the Monroeton Rod and Gun Club where he made many long-time friendships and close associations. He enjoyed both work and play with friends and family with a gusto that was impossible to match and many tried. Gardening and keeping his lawn in pristine condition was a passion of his. He mowed three acres of his lawn for the last time just two weeks before he passed. Like his mother, Ed was an avid reader and was passionate about all history. He raised and bred Morgan Horses, loved all animals, and had many pets including two pet deer, Pricilla and Bucky. He hosted the Half-mile Camp Bear Hunt at his cabin on Kellogg Mountain for many years. Ed’s storytelling and impromptu poem composition was legendary. He never left out a detail or memory and sometimes embellished a story without missing a beat or cracking a smile.
He is survived by children, Keith (wife Kim) of Towanda, Colette Franklin of Monroeton (Powell), Shannon Coolbaugh of Philadelphia, step-daughter, Tanya Dunn; grandsons, Brendon Long (fiancée Kathleen), Brad Franklin (wife Brandi), Colin Long (fiancée Kim); great-grandchildren, Evan Kilmer, Amiah Shoultes, Hannah and Mady Long, step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. Pets included, Molly his beloved Newfie, pets of the past Mandy, Tyler, Hermie, Gaylord, Brindie and Bonnie and Clyde. Besides his parents and grandparents, Ed was predeceased by his son, Christopher Harold Long; son-in-law, Charles “Butch” Franklin; and three siblings, Robert Long, Janet Bacon and Phyllis Rockwell.
We would be remiss to not include many close friends that were like family to Ed Long including Paul and Mary Dodge and Peggy Savage. It is with much gratitude we include them as our circle of friends. We are also thankful for many acts of kindness and considerations when Ed and his family needed them.
Services will be private. A remembrance celebration of the life of Ed Long will be announced and determined at a later date. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Ulster Animal Shelter or to a charity of choice.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting Mr. Long’s family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
