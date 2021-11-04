Edward Richard Kulick, Sr., 78, of Wysox, PA, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 from cancer.
Edward was born May 4, 1943, at the Mills Hospital, Towanda the son of Edward Kulick and Bernadean Vanderpool Kulick Sage.
Ed attended Towanda High School graduating with the Class of 1961 and while in school he lettered in football and track. Ed married the former Suzanne Hampton Allen on August 19, 1961.
He worked at PennDOT in Towanda until going to GTE Sylvania in Towanda where he was employed for 30 years before retiring. After retirement, Ed started the Lake Wesauking Blueberry Farm.
Ed was a deputy game warden, house painter, and ran the Small Bakery in Towanda with his wife.
Ed was known for his love of fishing, always wanting to stay and catch “one more”, hunting on Barclay Mountain, old westerns, 50’s-60’s music, and collecting. He collected records, Lehigh Valley Railroad memorabilia, native American artifacts, old bottles, and Towanda memorabilia.
Ed is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 60 years, Suzanne, daughter, Kim (Ray Neubert), son, Jon (Diane Kulick), granddaughters, Marion Gibblets, Kachine (Paige), Erica (Rob Shores), and Jenna, along with grandsons, Patrick (Alisha), and Ethan. He was also a great-grandfather to Macey Gibblets, Trinity Kulick, Aubree Kulick, and Jeremiah Shores. Also surviving are his sister, Karen Sage, sister-in-law, Ulilla Costello, and a special cousin, Suzanne Sullivan, as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.
Ed was predeceased by his son, Edward Kulick, Jr., father, mother, special aunt and uncle, Alvin (Ike) and Carmenia McHale, grandparents Richard Vanderpool and Blanche Reichenbach, Kathryn Kulick and Joe Silva, brother-in-law, John (Lou) Costello, and step-father, Edward Sage.
A family memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience at a later date. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.o. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in memory of Edward Richard Kulick Sr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
