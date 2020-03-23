Edwin Fenton “Eddie” Edsell, 68, of Rome, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
Eddie was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania on Oct. 23, 1951, the son of Clarence Fenton Edsell and Vivian Jones Edsell. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the Class of 1970 and was subsequently employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, Pennsylvania for nearly 40 years until retirement.
Eddie enjoyed NASCAR racing and in early years, hunting.
Eddie is survived by his sisters, Diane Mosier and husband William “Bill” of Rome, Penny Roberts and fiancé Jim Weaver of Towanda; brother-in-law, Gary Powers of Rome; nieces, Cynthia (John) Ford of Ulster, Stacy Powers of Camptown, Marcy (Christian) Carr of Camptown, Lacy Powers of Wysox; nephews, William (Lisa) Mosier Jr. of Sayre, Nathan (Cassie) Mosier of Wysox; great nieces, Emily, Kambrya and Kari; great nephews, Tim, Nathan, Ethan, Reid, Haydan, Wesley and Gavin; great great niece, Vivian; aunts, Shirley (James) Howard of Homets Ferry, Joyce Fields of Herrickville; as well as numerous cousins.
Eddie was predeceased by his father, Clarence on July 20, 1998; mother, Vivian on Jan. 30, 2019; and sister, Marcia Powers on July 12, 2014.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
