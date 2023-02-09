Edwin J. Sick, 84, of Dushore, passed away peacefully at home on February 4th, 2023.
Ed was born to Arthur Sick and Martha Snyder in Cherry Township. After graduating Sullivan County High School he worked as a surveyor for Penn Dot and in construction before joining the military. He was stationed in Germany with the Army, and he spoke many times of the adventures he had there. Edwin spent the majority of his working career at Osram-Sylvania in Towanda, Pa. He had many varied hobbies throughout his life that included bee keeping, raising beef cattle, building, and making hard cider. He was the grandson of a civil war veteran which fueled a lifelong passion for civil war history. Ed held memberships to Evergreen Lodge #163, the Irem Temple of the
Shriners, the Scottish Rite, and was a past commander for the Dushore American Legion Post #996.
After retirement he and his wife, Ann Marie (Kelley), spent years traveling and visiting their children. In his free time, Edwin enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and friends. Edwin was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Sick Jr of Dushore, and sister Nancy Teeter of New Albany.
Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Ann Marie Sick; daughter, Valerie Noor (Sanusi) of Gilbert, Ariz.; son, Eric Sick of Dushore; daughter, Carolyn Mathews (Kyle) of Pisgah Forest, N.C.; and grandchildren, Quinn and Cypress Mathews. He will be missed by all.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore with Rev. Phyllis Pelletier, officiating.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Shriner Childrens Hospital, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.
