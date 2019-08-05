Edwin Kalmbach, 78, of Canton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born April 1, 1941 in Austria, he was the son to the late Rudolf and Emma (nee Fandrich) Kalmbach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Alwin (Lois) Kalmbach and Harry (Sandy) Kalmbach.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen (nee Heinze); a daughter, Emily (Timothy) Collins of Cleveland, Ohio; and a grandson, Ehren Collins.
Ed honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
A funeral service honoring Ed’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton. A time of visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday morning until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in the Beech Flats Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
