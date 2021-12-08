Edwin Michael Kraus, 81, of Ulster PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 6, 2021 at home holding his wife’s hand after a long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Ed was born in Pleasantville NJ on February 28, 1940 to Edwin and Winifred Flaherty Kraus. He grew up in Kenilworth, NJ where he attended elementary school. He graduated fromThe Pingry School in Hillside, NJ and Union College in Schenectady, NY. He taught science at Aquinas Prep School in Louisville, KY, Short Hills Country Day School and The Pingry School in NJ and Sayre High School in Sayre PA. He loved teaching and greatly enjoyed his students.
In July of 1963 he married Sheila Peters. In 1972 they moved to their forever home in Ghent PA. Over the years, their little farm was home to at least one of most farm animals, including horses, ponies, cows, sheep, a few injured donkeys, pigs, rabbits, one goat, turkeys, ducks, chickens, dogs and cats.
Ed also worked nights and weekends as a phlebotomist at Robert Packer Hospital. Ed enjoyed playing competitive chess, collecting stamps, playing computer games and Tuesday Breakfast Club with dear friends Ed Bok and Joe Blood and his son Ed.
He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Elizabeth Koval and her husband Mike of Salisbury MD, Dr. Sue Kraus and her husband Chris Wilbur of Durango, CO, Kathleen Kraus and her partner Benjamin Arthur Ellis of New Orleans, LA, and his son Edwin Kraus and his wife Michelle of Ulster, PA, and grandchildren Dillon, David, Isabel and Daniel Koval, Ben and Nick Wilbur, and Charelle and Mitcher Jandoc.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John Kraus in March 2021 and his in-laws Nick and Cay Peters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Third Street, Towanda, PA with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s memory to the Library of Accessible Media for PA, 4724 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh PA 15213 or The Grace Connection, PO Box 122 Towanda PA.
