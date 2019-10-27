Eileen Thompson Sheets, 80, a resident of North Towanda, PA, formerly of Rockville, MD, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019 at Tenacre Foundation, Princeton, NJ. Eileen was born in Trinidad on November 13, 1938, the youngest of three children born to the late Eva Thompson Davis and Geo Beeby Thompson. After immigrating to the United States, she attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school in Montgomery County, MD and later earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of Maryland. Eileen loved children and was a gifted, life-long educator. She taught in public schools in Montgomery County, MD for 35 years, actively volunteered in Towanda public schools until the time of her passing, and always shared her love for reading and math with her youngest family members. A devoted member of the Christian Science Church, she regularly taught Sunday School classes in Rockville, MD and later served as a lay reader for her church in Elmira, NY. Eileen was also an animal lover. She raised Labrador puppies as a coordinator for Guiding Eyes for the Blind in Rockville, MD. For many summers, she also taught horseback riding lessons at Crystal Lake Camps in Hughesville, PA. Eileen served as Secretary for the Kiwanis Club of Towanda-Wysox and was a member of the Towanda Garden Club. Her family and friends will remember her love and generous support.
Surviving are her step-children and their spouses: Terry and Tammy Sheets of N. Towanda, Bill and Patty Sheets of Towanda, Bob and Diane Sheets of Towanda, Gerald and Cindy Sheets of North Towanda, Tonya and Andy Barnett of North Towanda, grandchildren: Christopher Lee, Joshua, Jarrett, Nathan, Patricia, Taylor, Tyler, Christopher Kitson, James, Justin, Jeremy, Rhyan, Wyatt, and Myriah, great grandchildren: Hayden, Maddie, Gracie Rae, Addison, Kenley, Ryker, Camryn, Gracie Noelle, Easton, Avyen, Jaden and Jameson, Her brother Ian Thompson and his wife, Joann, of Peoria, AZ; niece Lisa Thompson of Chandler, AZ; nephew, Craig Thompson of Glendale, AZ; nephew-in-law Barry Wills of Acton, MA; great-niece Christy Hunsberger and her family of Acton, MA; and great-nephew Kirk Wills and his family, of O’Fallon, IL. Sisters and brothers-in-law and their spouses, Betty and Jim Giles of Jersey Shore, Les and Linda Sheets of Denton, TX, Nancy Dewire of Hughesville, Lee and Katie Sheets of San Diego, CA, Jane and Allen Flenner of Mechanicsburg, PA, Mark and Shelia Sheets of Muncy, Edie and Bill Heinzelmann of The Villages, FL, Earla and Tom Gower of Montoursville, Ann and Keith Wallis of Muncy, Gail and Dean Kaler of Milton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Sheets, and first husband Philip Richard Waugaman, her mother and father, sister and brother-in-law Jean and David Blandford, niece Susan Wills, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Landy and Doris Sheets, John and Shirley Sheets, and William Dewire.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA, with Pastor Bill Klees officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be directed to one of the organizations below or to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Eileen. Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or Crystal Lake Camps, 1676 Crystal Lake Rd. Hughesville, PA 17737.
