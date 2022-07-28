Elaine (Bassett) Shedden, 83, beloved wife of L. Scott Shedden, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her home in LeRoy Township, PA. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Ronald Wayne “Ron” Willey, 79
- Glenn C. Gerould, 74
- Jeanne Elizabeth (Ayers) Wilber, 93
- Mary Rita Jackson Warren, 91
- Woman faces drug charges following arrest at Troy Motel
- Margaret (Peggy) Hoodak, 89
- Larry R. Forrest, 74
- Towanda wrestling founder Ed Branish's legacy goes well beyond the mat
- Bruce H. Yeagle, 94
- New faces at The Daily Review
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.